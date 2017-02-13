Canadian designer to create taco-inspired winter coat

A Canadian designer has been tapped by Taco Bell to help create a taco-inspired winter coat.

The company described Toronto’s Hayley Elsaesser as having imaginative designs and a “passion for fun, bold choices.”

In a news release, Taco Bell said the two-layer convertible jacket, dubbed a TaCoat, will have taco illustrations on the top layer and a detachable teal and aqua-coloured inner layer.

In addition, the coat is said to have an insulated utility pocket that might be “the perfect shape to stash a taco.”

The TaCoat’s design was in part shaped by consumers who joined a live sketch session on Taco Bell Canada’s Facebook page earlier this month.

Spokesperson Katelyn Zborowski said it was an easy decision to partner with Elsaesser to bring the coat to life.

“We’re very excited to unveil the finished design and give our fans the chance to win the TaCoat for themselves.”