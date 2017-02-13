Rollover crash on 401 leaves 28-year-old London woman in critical condition

Provincial police are investigating the cause of a serious single-vehicle rollover crash on the westbound 401 Sunday night that left one woman in critical condition.

The crash occurred around 9:52 p.m. just east of the Veteran’s Memorial off-ramp, Middlesex OPP said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a blue Toyota, travelling in the median lane of the highway, crossed over the middle and outside lanes and left the roadway, striking a ditch on the northern side of the 401. The vehicle rolled and landed on its roof in a culvert containing water, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old London woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update issued shortly after 8 a.m., police said the driver remained in hospital in critical condition.

The collision shut down the westbound 401 from Westchester Bourne to Veterans Memorial for around five hours for investigation and cleanup. The roadway reopened shortly after 3 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.