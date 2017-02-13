Sunday snow leads to Monday morning public transit delays

After the Montreal area received more than 20 centimetres of snow overnight, delays in public transit only added to the difficulty for commuters on Monday morning.

An electrical problem caused delays and forced cancellations on the Deux-Montagnes train line Monday morning.

Train 902 vers Gare Centrale. ANNULÉ. Problème électrique. Utiliser services locaux. https://t.co/82di2lLJmu — AMT ALERTES (@amt_DM) February 13, 2017

The problem forced some trains to skip certain stops.

According to the AMT website, buses were sent to pick up commuters at specific train stops to transport them to a metro.

Ligne DM – Train 932 – Annulé entre DM et Grand-Moulin. Le train fera son trajet à partir Sainte-Dorothée selon l’horaire régulier. ^RS — AMT ALERTES (@amt_DM) February 13, 2017

Other public transportation services have been slowed as well.

The STM warned users of delays.