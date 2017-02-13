AMT
Sunday snow leads to Monday morning public transit delays

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

After receiving a heavy snowfall, issues within public transport have also caused delays for some commuters, Monday, February 13, 2017.

After the Montreal area received more than 20 centimetres of snow overnight, delays in public transit only added to the difficulty for commuters on Monday morning.

An electrical problem caused delays and forced cancellations on the Deux-Montagnes train line Monday morning.

The problem forced some trains to skip certain stops.

According to the AMT website, buses were sent to pick up commuters at specific train stops to transport them to a metro.

Other public transportation services have been slowed as well.

The STM warned users of delays.

