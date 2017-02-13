Sunday snow leads to Monday morning public transit delays

After the Montreal area received more than 20 centimetres of snow overnight, delays in public transit only added to the difficulty for commuters on Monday morning.
An electrical problem caused delays and forced cancellations on the Deux-Montagnes train line Monday morning.
The problem forced some trains to skip certain stops.
READ MORE: No service on Deux-Montagnes AMT line Saturday for fire simulation
According to the AMT website, buses were sent to pick up commuters at specific train stops to transport them to a metro.
Other public transportation services have been slowed as well.
READ MORE: Man hit by train at AMT Île-Perrot station
The STM warned users of delays.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments