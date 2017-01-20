Canada
January 20, 2017 3:52 pm

No service on Deux-Montagnes AMT line Saturday for fire simulation

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

The AMT train, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

Billy Shields/Global News
There will be no service on the Deux-Montagnes commuter train line between 8:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Agence métropolitaine de transport (AMT) is performing a fire evacuation simulation in the Mont-Royal tunnel.

The aim is to evaluate the AMT’s emergency protocol and analyze how prepared first responders are in such situations.

There will be first responders, firefighters and other officers onsite at Central Station.

Affected trains heading to downtown Montreal:

  • #974 (8:55 a.m. from the Deux-Montagnes station)
  • #976 (9:55 a.m. from the Deux-Montagnes station)

Affected trains heading to Deux-Montagnes:

  • #973 (9 a.m. from Central Station)
  • #975 (10h a.m. from Central Station)
