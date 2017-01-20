No service on Deux-Montagnes AMT line Saturday for fire simulation

There will be no service on the Deux-Montagnes commuter train line between 8:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
The Agence métropolitaine de transport (AMT) is performing a fire evacuation simulation in the Mont-Royal tunnel.
The aim is to evaluate the AMT’s emergency protocol and analyze how prepared first responders are in such situations.
There will be first responders, firefighters and other officers onsite at Central Station.
