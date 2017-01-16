New du Canal AMT train station opens in Lachine

Lachine commuters received a welcome arrival Monday as the first commuter train pulled through the AMT du Canal station at 6:18 a.m.

The new AMT station in Lachine, du Canal, opens today. Offers Lachine residents new transit option. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/KfxI86TLmV — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 16, 2017

At a cost of $10 million, the new platform includes free parking for 150 cars.

Commuters told Global News this is a welcome development.

Samuel Deroy is a first-time commuter st the station. Train will cut his commute by 15 minutes. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/79FHOMk47N — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 16, 2017

Officials from the AMT, the agency that runs the commuter network, confirmed it won’t be more than 15 minutes before the train reaches downtown Montreal from the new platform.

Nevertheless, not everyone is happy with the new station.

Advocates for the disabled are angry the new station doesn’t include an elevator.

The AMT said an elevator would do little good on a line that doesn’t have any elevators at other stations.

Representatives also pointed out the expense wasn’t built into the work.

Not everyone's thrilled: advocates for the disabled are angry that there's no elevator at du Canal. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/jhHtfoGBPP — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 16, 2017

Officials are encouraging users of the Candiac line to check the online schedule because slight changes were made after the new station was added.