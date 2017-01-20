Canada
January 20, 2017 7:32 am
Updated: January 20, 2017 7:50 am

Man hit by train at AMT Île-Perrot station

Annabelle Olivier Headshot By Web producer  Global News

In this March 22, 2014, file photo, a CSX freight train rolls past a grade crossing in Mount Airy, Md. A man was injured after he was struck by a freight train at the AMT Île-Perrot station. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Patrick Semansky/AP Photo
A A

A man in his 60s was injured after he was hit by a train Friday morning at the AMT Île-Perrot station.

Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau said the man’s shoulder was grazed by a train on the freight side of the track.

“He suffered minor injuries,” Thibodeau said. “We don’t fear for his life.”

Thibaudeau explained there are four tracks at the Île-Perrot station, with two reserved for passenger trains and two for freight trains.

“Only freight traffic was interrupted by the incident,” Thibaudeau said. “There was only a slight delay on the passenger side.”

Police said it is unclear what the man was doing on the tracks.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AMT
AMT Île-Perrot station
Freight train

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News