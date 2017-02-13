Hundreds of accidents reported in Greater Toronto Area due to snowstorm

Snowy conditions in the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday caused chaos on roads and highways with hundreds of accidents.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that there were more than 400 collisions and all of them were preventable.

Over 400 crashes in the #GTA today…and all were preventable#SlowDown — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 12, 2017

He added that poor road conditions don’t cause crashes, it’s drivers who don’t adjust to the changed conditions.

Snow fell steadily through the day in the GTA.

Environment Canada expected 15 cm of the white stuff by the time the system passed through on Sunday.