Special weather statement issued for Toronto, 10 cm of snow expected

Heavy snowfall is expected to continue to fall in Toronto throughout Sunday and parts of Southern Ontario may see some freezing rain.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city and parts of Southern Ontario calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow.

“Snow, heavy at times, will start early this morning and end this evening. Local blowing snow will also be a concern this evening due to strengthening winds,” said the statement.

It's snowing like mad & obviously there's countless crashes in the GTA. Just passed a car facing the wrong way @ 401 & Dixon Rd. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/LuwVA2yfPK — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) February 12, 2017

The national weather agency said that travelling conditions are expected to be hazardous and warns motorists to allow for extra time to reach their destinations.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor the situation.

Toronto is expected to reach a high of 1 C today.