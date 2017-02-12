Environment Canada
Special weather statement issued for Toronto, 10 cm of snow expected

Up to 10 cm of snow expected for the city and parts of Southern Ontario on Sunday. Mary Altaffer/ Files/ AP images

Heavy snowfall is expected to continue to fall in Toronto throughout Sunday and parts of Southern Ontario may see some freezing rain.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city and parts of Southern Ontario calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow.

“Snow, heavy at times, will start early this morning and end this evening. Local blowing snow will also be a concern this evening due to strengthening winds,” said the statement.

The national weather agency said that travelling conditions are expected to be hazardous and warns motorists to allow for extra time to reach their destinations.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor the situation.

Toronto is expected to reach a high of 1 C today.

