U.S. Department of Education issues Twitter error correction which contains an error
The U.S. Department of Education’s ode to Black History Month on Twitter went askew Sunday.
The department misspelled the name of African American author W. E. B. Du Bois, who was a co-founder of the NAACP.
READ MORE: Mike Pence breaks senate tie to confirm Betsy DeVos as US education secretary
The offending tweet read: “Education must not simply teach work it must teach life. W.E.B DeBois.”
While mistakes are made, the department confounded the error when it issued an apology which also contained an error.
“Post updated: Our deepest apologizes [sic] for the earlier typo.”
The posting was followed by a corrected version of the “DeBois” tweet.
The department is under extreme scrutiny since Betsy DeVos was named Secretary of Education, so the error caught the attention of many including LeVar Burton, Soledad O’Brien, Chelsea Clinton and the NAACP.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments