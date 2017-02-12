U.S. Department of Education issues Twitter error correction which contains an error

The U.S. Department of Education’s ode to Black History Month on Twitter went askew Sunday.

The department misspelled the name of African American author W. E. B. Du Bois, who was a co-founder of the NAACP.

The offending tweet read: “Education must not simply teach work it must teach life. W.E.B DeBois.”

While mistakes are made, the department confounded the error when it issued an apology which also contained an error.

“Post updated: Our deepest apologizes [sic] for the earlier typo.”

The posting was followed by a corrected version of the “DeBois” tweet.

The department is under extreme scrutiny since Betsy DeVos was named Secretary of Education, so the error caught the attention of many including LeVar Burton, Soledad O’Brien, Chelsea Clinton and the NAACP.

Heaven help us! The Dept. of Education misspelled DuBois… #bydhttmwfi https://t.co/PT6I1Em8aN — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) February 12, 2017

Um. You spelled his name wrong. It's DuBois. Happy Black History Month, everybody! https://t.co/q1TLQpH386 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 12, 2017

Is it funny sad or sad funny that our Dept. of Education misspelled the name of the great W. E. B. Du Bois? https://t.co/egi6Nn15gp — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 12, 2017