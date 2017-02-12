Education
U.S. Department of Education issues Twitter error correction which contains an error

Portrait of W.E.B. DuBois, historian, sociologist, and civil rights activist, 1918.

The U.S. Department of Education’s ode to Black History Month on Twitter went askew Sunday.

The department misspelled the name of African American author W. E. B. Du Bois, who was a co-founder of the NAACP.

The offending tweet read: “Education must not simply teach work it must teach life. W.E.B DeBois.”

education

While mistakes are made, the department confounded the error when it issued an apology which also contained an error.

“Post updated: Our deepest apologizes [sic] for the earlier typo.”

education2

The posting was followed by a corrected version of the “DeBois” tweet.

The department is under extreme scrutiny since Betsy DeVos was named Secretary of Education, so the error caught the attention of many including LeVar Burton, Soledad O’Brien, Chelsea Clinton and the NAACP.

