February 7, 2017 12:42 pm

Mike Pence breaks senate tie to confirm Betsy DeVos as US education secretary

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: Vice-President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie after a last ditch effort by Democrats to sink the nomination of Betsy DeVos as President Trump's nominee for education secretary.

President Donald Trump’s choice of billionaire Betsy DeVos to be education secretary was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, but only after Vice President Mike Pence was called in to break a tie that threatened to defeat her.

The tie-breaking vote, which Senate officials said was unprecedented to confirm a president’s Cabinet nominee, came after two Republicans joined with 46 Democrats and two independents in opposition to DeVos. Critics have called her unprepared to lead the Department of Education.

More to come. 

