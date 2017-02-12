No reported refugee crossings into Manitoba Sunday

After two weeks of refugees illegally crossing the border into Manitoba, the Emerson-Franklin reeve said he is relieved that no one appeared to cross on Sunday.

“I don’t know if there is enough man power to do this on a continuous basis,” Greg Janzen said.

On Saturday At least 21 refugees crossed the U.S. border into Emerson, according to RCMP.

Janzen told Global News one group came across at around 3 a.m. while the rest followed at around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Some Emerson residents awoke to knocking on their doors and windows from the refugees who had crossed the border.

“There has been a lot of commotion, how do we handle everything, we will have a quick meeting,” Janzen said.

The small town of less than 700 people has already held one emergency meeting with members of the CBSA and RCMP to discuss concerns over the recent surge of refugees crossing the border.

The refugees who crossed over the weekend are being held and processed at the Emerson Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) location.

Janzen said he is pleased with the RCMP’s assistance over the weekend.

“This weekend I thought went really well. I thought RCMP’s response to CBSA was good. Everything went quite smoothly,” Janzen said.

RCMP said the number of illegal crossings into the country has increased recently, with the most significant increase being seen in Quebec.