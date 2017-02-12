This week on Focus Montreal: Feb. 11

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community and brings their stories into focus.

Census data released

Earlier this week, Statistics Canada released its census data providing a snapshot of the country.

What the data revealed is that Canada’s population is getting bigger, but also more concentrated and most of the country’s growth is fueled by immigration.

Closer to home, the West Island is showing signs of decline, with Kirkland registering one of the biggest population drops of any major Canadian suburb since 2011.

Statistics Canada researcher André Labelle, spoke to senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss the different trends and what is driving them.

Celebrating women of merit

Montreal’s Caribbean community is holding its annual A Taste of Tea event on Sunday, March 5.

The event is meant to mark International Women’s Day.

This year’s theme is “Woman of Song”and it’s organized by the city’s Playmas Cultural Association.

It will be held at the Côte-des-Neiges community centre on Côte-des-Neiges Road.

Six influential female jazz and gospel vocalists will be honoured with the Woman of Merit Award at the celebration.

Two of those women — two-time Juno Award-nominee Alma Faye Brooks and vocalist Zina Edwards — dropped by Focus Montreal to share their stories.

Brown beauties brunching

February is Back History Month and to mark the occasion, the Four Brown Girls organization is inviting the public to a brunch discussion on on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The theme of this year’s panel is the reconciliation of culture and identity.

The Brown beauties brunching event unites a group of panelists whose mission is to redefine the modern black woman by addressing gender and racial stereotypes through active leadership.

The goal is to create a network that empowers black women in all facets of their lives regardless of their socio-economic situation.

Four Brown Girls co-founder and CEO Nicole Antoine joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about the brunch and what her organization is all about.