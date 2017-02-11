Winnipeg Sports

Winnipeg Jets return Julian Melchiori to Manitoba Moose

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Julian Melchiori of the Winnipeg Jets gets set for a first period face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at MTS Centre on April 1, 2016.

Darcy Finley / Getty Images
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets re-assigned defenceman Julian Melchiori to the Manitoba Moose on Saturday.

Melchiori, 25, had to clear waivers before being returned to the American Hockey League. He did not dress for any games with the Jets after being recalled a little over a month ago. Melchiori did appear in four games with the Jets back in November after previously being recalled.

The Jets have seven healthy blueliners on their roster after defenceman Ben Chiarot returned to the Jets lineup on Friday after missing the previous 12 games.

The Atlanta Thrashers selected Melchiori in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft. He’s playing in his sixth professional season, appearing in 16 career NHL games with the Jets and another 266 games in the AHL with the Moose and the St. John’s IceCaps.

In 31 games with the Moose this season Melchiori has scored two goals with four assists. He’ll join the Moose on their current six game road trip with their next game on Sunday against the Cleveland Monsters starting at 2:00 pm.

