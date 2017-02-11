Man hit in chest with lobster trap, knocked overboard off Nova Scotia coast

A 32-year-old man was airlifted to hospital Saturday after he went overboard while lobster fishing off the coast of Nova Scotia.

The Halifax Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said the man was hit in the chest by a lobster trap before he fell off the fishing vessel Chasin Crustacean, about 47 nautical miles from Lockeport, N.S.

Fellow crew members were able to quickly haul the man back on the boat, but hypothermia set in.

Once notified, JRCC dispatched a Cormorant helicopter from CFB Greenwood, which was able to hoist the man up and transfer him to hospital in Yarmouth.

The man’s condition is unknown.