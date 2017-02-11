Proposed tax credit announced for B.C. volunteer firefighters, search-and-rescue crews
B.C. volunteer firefighters and search-and-rescue crews could soon get a tax break from the province.
The Liberal government announced Saturday that its pre-election budget includes a tax credit for thousands of volunteers across B.C.
If approved by the legislature, volunteers who provide at least 200 hours of service to a fire department and/or search-and-rescue organization will receive a tax credit worth up to $150 a year.
Coupled with a similar federal tax break, volunteers could receive just over $600 in non-refundable credits annually.
There are 2,500 volunteers in 80 search-and-rescue groups in B.C and approximately 4,500 volunteer firefighters.
If approved, the credit would be available for the 2017 tax year.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments