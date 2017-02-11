Snow making driving conditions difficult on Saskatoon roads

Officials with the City of Saskatoon say snow overnight has reduced roadway visibility and caused slippery driving conditions.

Drivers can expect reduced visibility, sections of snow-covered road and slow-moving traffic.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to end near noon on Saturday with a total of around five centimetres. The forecast is also showing a high temperature of -4 degrees.

Currently, crews are plowing high-traffic roads and priority streets, starting with Circle Drive and freeways.

The city is asking drivers to watch for flashing lights on snow maintenance equipment. If you encounter equipment on the road, slow down, remain at least 2.5 car lengths behind and be ready to stop.

Even with the use of salt and sand, officials said extra moisture from snow may cause slippery conditions during peak driving times.

People can report icy locations by contacting the customer service centre at 306-975-2476 or emailing snow@saskatoon.ca.

