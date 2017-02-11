Piers Morgan goes toe-to-toe on Twitter with J.K. Rowling over Trump travel ban

Warning: This article contains language which may be offensive to some.

A host of entertainers engaged in a Twitter battle with Donald Trump supporter Piers Morgan Saturday led by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

The Twitter battle began after ‘Good Morning Britain’ host Morgan’s appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday night in which the host said to his panel, “Can we get the people who said that Hillary Clinton was the lesser of two evils, could we get the apology right now?”

Morgan asked Maher, “Why?”

Maher went on to list his charges against the U.S. president which counted Trump’s cabinet (including Rick Parry and Betsy Devos), feuds with foreign countries and the Trump travel ban, which he called “a Muslim Ban.”

Morgan refuted the Trump travel ban was a Muslim ban to which prompted fellow panelist and comedian Jim Jefferies to tell Morgan to “f—k off.”

That moment set the stage for the celebrities, including Rowling, as well as actors Don Cheadle, Patton Oswalt and George Takei to take Morgan to task.

Rowling noted she was delighted to see someone tell Morgan off.

Morgan responded by saying, “This is why I’ve never read a single word of Harry Potter.”

Rowling quickly fired back.

Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

George Takei, who played Sulu on the original Star Wars series, also chimed in at that point.

No, it's because you lack imagination, and small children instinctively fear you. @jk_rowling https://t.co/TIPg8POLQ6 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 11, 2017

Morgan and Rowling exchanged a few barbs before Rowling trolled Morgan with this tweet.

In the midst of the argument, Morgan said his son was a fan or Rowling’s books which he took to be bad parenting. Comedian Patton Oswalt who had also entered the fray, fired back:

Then have him read it to you. They're terrific books. All about growth and courage. Which, to you, will seem like magic. https://t.co/M6N4iWffWV — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 11, 2017

Jefferies and Cheadle also took time out of their Saturday mornings to launch attacks on Morgan.

The lack of retweets and likes you get on your tweets means that you have paid for the majority of your followers. You are a complete fraud. https://t.co/MWzrBSfvFm — jim jefferies (@jimjefferies) February 11, 2017

Cheadle said Morgan knew what he was wading into when he appeared on the left leaning TV show which launched another back-and-forth.

It's far less "abhorrent" than the ban. @piersmorgan is a big boy. He knew what he was in for on that show. You don't need to cry for him. https://t.co/riKoQxxp4D — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) February 11, 2017

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton preached her support for Rowling Saturday morning.