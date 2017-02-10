More Okanagan Centenarians

While for most people the idea of living until 100 and beyond doesn’t seem that realistic, the milestone birthdays are becoming more common.

“We actually have five people that are 100 plus here,” Hawthorn Park Retirement Home General Manager Gary Buckberry said. “[We have] one that is 107 years old.”

On Thursday, resident Margaret Cameron celebrated her 103rd birthday. When asked what her secret is to a long life, she didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I was always busy and kept out of mischief most of the time,” Cameron said.

When asked about most of the time, she answered, “Well we won’t talk about that, haha.”

This week also marked a milestone birthday for another Kelowna woman. Doris Drayton turned 104 on Tuesday. She too shared her secret to her longevity.

“There isn’t any secret,” Drayton said. “I just lived each day at a time and tried to keep healthy and didn’t fight with my sisters too much.”

Drayton, who lives with her daughter, enjoys being out of the house. She frequently goes to the theatre and to see concerts. The centenarian celebrated her 100th birthday four years ago by going zip-lining.

“It was a little scary to start with but it was fun,” Drayton said.