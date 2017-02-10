Voter fraud, Mr. President? Prove it now, says U.S. election regulator

U.S. President Donald Trump is being urged to produce proof that voter fraud denied him and an ex-senator a victory in New Hampshire in November’s presidential election.

Trump once again claimed that voter fraud took place during the election in a private lunch meeting with senators on Thursday, reports said.

The president said that both he and Sen. Kelly Ayotte would have won in the state had voters not taken buses into New Hampshire from outside the state, an unnamed Republican official said.

It’s not the first time that Trump has alleged voter fraud. Late last month, he reportedly told congressional leaders of both the Democratic and Republican parties that three to five million illegal ballots had been cast in the election.

This time, the regulatory agency overseeing U.S. elections isn’t letting such remarks slide.

Ellen Weintraub, a commissioner with the U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC) issued the following statement on Friday.

“The president has issued an extraordinarily serious and specific charge,” she said.

“Allegations of this magnitude cannot be ignored.”

Weintraub called on Trump to “share his evidence with the public and with the appropriate law-enforcement authorities” so that his allegations can be “investigated promptly and thoroughly.”

Trump has made these allegations despite no evidence coming forward to prove them.

Investigations by media outlets such as The New York Times have found nothing to support the claims.

Gregg Phillips, a man who Trump has promoted as a voter fraud expert, has said that three million votes were cast in the election illegally.

It later turned out that Phillips was registered to vote in three states: Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.