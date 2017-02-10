Edmonton ‘Lost Boy’ songwriter Ruth B nominated for 3 Juno Awards

It was the first song Ruth B wrote and recorded, but after she posted parts of “Lost Boy” on Vine, her popularity soared.

Now, two years later, the 20-year-old Edmonton musician is nominated for three Juno Awards.

“I actually found out from a phone call from my manager. I was asleep. It was like 8 a.m. and he called me and he said, ‘Have you checked your phone?’ I said ‘No.’ He said, ‘Check!’ So I checked my Twitter and it was Songwriter of the Year, Breakthrough Artist and I started freaking out.”

She is up for the Fan Choice, Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year Awards.

“That’s huge to be in a category with Leonard Cohen. It’s beyond me. That one really caught me off guard but I was just so thankful.”

She’ll also be performing at the Juno Canadian Music Awards on April 2.

“I think I want to make it a little bit more special so I might be adding some other musicians on stage with me,” she said. “It will be really cool.”

Since penning “Lost Boy,” Ruth B just kept writing and now has about 20 original songs in her repertoire. She’s now working on an album.

“It’s just been really fun getting to know how the production side of things works… I’ve learned so much in the past two years. More than anything, it’s just been a lot of fun.”

Ruth B also admits to testing out her new songs on Uber drivers.

“I’ll just take the AUX cord and I’ll start playing my music and I’ll be like, ‘What do you think of this song?’ and usually they’re nice… They’ll be like, ‘Who is that?’ and I’ll just make up a crazy name.

“It’s a good way to test out new music. I have yet to have someone say ‘I hate this,’ thank goodness,” she said with a laugh.

Her next single is scheduled to come out on Feb. 24.

Despite all her success, Ruth B is still happy to call Edmonton home.

“I love Edmonton. It’s my city. It’s my home. I was born and raised here. I have no desire to leave right now.

“I love my friends and family. I have the option of leaving but I haven’t taken it yet. I think I like coming back to Edmonton after all the craziness and just coming back to normal life.”