Man charged in Pincher Creek shooting incident
Pincher Creek RCMP have charged a man in connection with a shooting incident in the southern Alberta town on Wednesday.
Dewey “Todd” Starzyk, 53, is charged with careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.
Starzyk remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek provincial court on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“No one else was involved in the incident and the situation is resolved,” RCMP said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Pincher Creek Sgt. Mark Harrison said police were first called for reports of gunshots. When two officers arrived at the home, a man fired at them. The officers then set up a perimeter and called for backup as the suspect went into his home, Harrison said.
Officers from surrounding areas, including Calgary, were brought in to help with the situation.
Harrison said there were residents in the basement suite of the house who were safely evacuated. He clarified there was no hostage situation during the incident.
The area had been contained throughout Wednesday morning and neighbours’ homes were secured.
“Just before 6 a.m. today, a school bus transportation coordinator attempted to open the gates to the bus compound, but was directed by an onsite RCMP officer to vacate the area,” Livingstone Range School Division communications coordinator Zyna Taylor said in a statement.
Taylor said a “precautionary school closure procedure” was then put in place, along with the closure of all Pincher Creek schools that fall under Livingstone Range. The closure was also relayed to administration at Holy Spirit Catholic Schools, she said, along with officials within the Piikani education system.
The Pincher Creek RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) was dispatched to the residence and police had asked the public to stay clear.
The Pincher Creek town office, swimming pool and Memorial Community Centre Arena are closed for the day, according to information on the town’s website.
Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg told Global News about a dozen employees were sent home from the town office and other employees were relocated to the town shop. He emphasized the importance of staying out of the area during the incident.
“It’s usually a pretty quiet place and you don’t see too much of this, but obviously it can happen anywhere,” Anderberg said.
People were also asked to avoid St John Avenue to Robertson Avenue and Main Street to Kettles Street.
Pincher Creek is located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.
— With files from Quinn Campbell and Matthew Battochio
