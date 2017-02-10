Man charged in Pincher Creek shooting incident

Pincher Creek RCMP have charged a man in connection with a shooting incident in the southern Alberta town on Wednesday.

Dewey “Todd” Starzyk, 53, is charged with careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Starzyk remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek provincial court on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

WATCH ABOVE: Global’s Quinn Campbell captured this footage from inside Pincher Creek Wednesday after RCMP took a man into custody

RCMP took Starzyk into custody after police said officers were shot at by a man at a residence in the southern Alberta town of Pincher Creek Wednesday. Multiple schools in the town were closed before students arrived for the day as a precautionary measure. Police said the suspect is known to police.