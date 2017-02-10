New Brunswick teen clears path through snow to entrepreneurship

While most high school students in New Brunswick are sleeping in on snow days, a 16-year-old Riverview teenager wakes up around 4 a.m., hops into his brand new snow plow and heads off like a professional to clear out stranded homeowners.

“It’s fun. Most people don’t see that but I am not like most people,” said Cameron Harrison.

This past fall, with some backing from his dad, the Grade 11 student said he picked up a small tractor hoping to follow in his father’s entrepreneurial footsteps.

“My dad did it for a while when I was younger, so when we got the tractor I thought why not try it?”

His dad, Mike, said he could not be more proud of his boy.

“He is doing a great job. He gets up on his own and he even got the contracts himself he is looking after everything and taking care of the tractor. All I do is make sure he is fed when he gets home.”

When not in class, Harrison said he tries to tackle driveways one at a time, and has a total of about 24 that he plows.

“[It] isn’t a whole lot compared to the big guys, but for me I still have to go to school and stuff,” he said.

Cameron said he learned a lot about running his own business from his father and from an entrepreneurial course he’s taking in high school.

He said he is building his business slowly, so he opted to buy a smaller tractor until he grows his client base.

“This year, if everything goes good hopefully we can get a bigger one and go from there, maybe get a few more driveways.”

Until then, he’ll keep clearing his way through driveways and following Thursday’s storm, he said he’s been left with a job to do.

“This is gonna be a long day. I am going to be tired at the end of this.”