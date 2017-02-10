Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Japanese student Natsumi Kogawa

A second-degree murder charge has now been laid in the death of Japanese student Natsumi Kogawa.

Forty-nine-year-old William Schneider was previously charged with indignity to a human body. Crown Counsel has now laid an additional charge of second-degree murder.

Schneider remains in custody.

Thirty-year-old Natsumi Kogawa was reported missing on Sept. 12, 2016 by a close friend. Her body was found in Gabriola Mansion, located at Davie Street and Nicola Street in Vancouver, later that month.

Schneider was arrested by the RCMP in Vernon on the same day that Kogawa’s body was found.

Following her death, a friend of Kogawa’s described her as “bright, positive and the centre of [any] room.”

The case remains before the courts.