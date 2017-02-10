WATCH: Police release video of shooting of teen boy at mall in west-end Toronto

Police have released dramatic video footage of the shooting of a 15-year-old boy who is seen running from a gunman as shots were fired in broad daylight in the parking lot of a west-end Toronto mall earlier this week.

Toronto police responded to a shooting in the plaza of Yorkgate Mall, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said the boy was walking through the mall parking lot when a vehicle pulled up nearby. A suspect is then seen on camera exiting the vehicle and chasing the boy, shooting at him during the pursuit.

The boy was shot in the abdomen and rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. He has since been upgraded to serious but stable condition and is recovering in hospital.

Police said the suspect then returned to the waiting vehicle and fled westbound on Finch Avenue West.

The suspect is described by police as an older black male with a thin build last seen wearing dark jeans and a dark denim jacket.

Police said the vehicle was a newer-model dark-red four-door car and are also searching for the male driver, but did not provide a description.

Hours later, two other teen boys were also shot at in the same neighbourhood.

Video surveillance from that scene showed a boy aged about 15 to 16 years old running down an alley near Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road just before 8 p.m. Monday as several suspects approach with guns drawn.

The suspects fired as many as 10 bullets at the teen but he was not hit. They then returned to a black sedan waiting at the scene and headed westbound along Jamestown Crescent.

Another 15-year-old boy was then confronted moments later by the same gunmen in the Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard area while walking with his 16-year-old sister.

The teen was then shot in the abdomen after hiding in the doorway of a townhouse unit with his sister and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the shootings were “random” and police would be deploying additional officers in the area in response to the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100, 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).