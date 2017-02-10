911 phone operator meets baby she helped deliver for the first time

Three weeks ago, Katie Farber, a public safety dispatcher in Camarillo, Calif., helped bring the Dow family’s son into the world. This week she got to meet the little boy face-to-face for the first time.

Farber, 25, told CBS affiliate KCAL 9 News that she was starting her 7th shift as a dispatcher with the Ventura County Fire Department when she received a call from a man saying his wife was in labour. Supreme Dow said he could see the baby’s head.

With no time to get to the hospital, Farber coached the couple through the birth, giving detailed instructions to Dow.

“Tell her to push with each contraction with a deep breath in between and have her push hard,” you can hear Farber saying in the call.

She encouraged Dow to reassure his wife. In the background, you can hear Dow’s wife moaning from the pain.

“You’re doing a great job. You are doing a phenomenal job. His head is right here,” you can hear Dow tell his wife.

He kept cheering his wife on. “You are a queen! You are a queen! You are a queen, my woman. Push, push, push!” Dow yelled.

Paramedics arrived a couple of minutes after the baby was born and Dow got to cut the umbilical cord. “Is it a boy or a girl?” Farber asked on the phone. It was a boy.

Dow’s son, Supreme Junior, is now three weeks old and got to meet the dispatcher who helped him safely come into the world. “You were a life saver,” Dow told Farber, who says he’ll never forget what Farber did for his family.

“It’s a breath of fresh air to say the least, because of her I have a phenomenal story to tell.”