2 officers injured after attack at Calgary Correctional Centre

Editor’s note: This article initially reported the assault took place at the Calgary Remand Centre, when it took place at the Calgary Correctional Centre. We regret the error.

Two officers were injured after an attack by two inmates at the Calgary Correctional Centre, Alberta Justice said.

One officer was assaulted by two inmates Thursday afternoon, according to a department spokesperson. When a second correctional peace officer (CPO) tried to help his colleague, he was also injured.

“The injuries included cuts and bruises and both staff were taken to hospital for further diagnosis and treatment,” Veronica Jubinville wrote in an email to Global News. The officers had been released from hospital as of Friday morning.

A police investigation and department review are both underway.