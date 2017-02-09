Donald Trump’s ‘See you in court!’ tweet spawns a flood of cheeky reactions
U.S. President Donald Trump is not giving up after judges with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block a ruling by a lower court that suspended his travel ban on citizens and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.
This is how the president responded:
The decision could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
But before that happens, Trump’s response has already become the object of derision and mockery.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Thursday that “we’ve seen him in court twice and we’re two for two.”
And that was diplomatic compared to how some Twitter users responded.
LISTEN BELOW: Donald Trump responds to federal appeals court decision on travel ban
Here was former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, remarking on the number of judges who shot down the appeal:
Here was the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has challenged Trump’s travel ban in the courts:
Here was Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale:
And here was Adrianne Curry, the winner of the first season of America’s Next Top Model:
This tweet went with some lowbrow humour:
This one made clever use of a Scooby-Doo reference:
This one, Trump himself:
This one used Trump’s own words against him:
And this one, the face of a former foe:
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments