Donald Trump’s ‘See you in court!’ tweet spawns a flood of cheeky reactions

U.S. President Donald Trump is not giving up after judges with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block a ruling by a lower court that suspended his travel ban on citizens and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

This is how the president responded:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The decision could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But before that happens, Trump’s response has already become the object of derision and mockery.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Thursday that “we’ve seen him in court twice and we’re two for two.”

And that was diplomatic compared to how some Twitter users responded.

Here was former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, remarking on the number of judges who shot down the appeal:

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

Here was the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has challenged Trump’s travel ban in the courts:

We have been saying this for a while. https://t.co/JFpVlTYUZm — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 10, 2017

Here was Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale:

Trump's SEE YOU IN COURT is like if Matt Ryan had gone home and tweeted SEE YOU AT THE SUPER BOWL. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 9, 2017

And here was Adrianne Curry, the winner of the first season of America’s Next Top Model:

Honestly, the silver spoon @realDonaldTrump was raised with just got swiped from his mouth. Sorry, you can't have everything your way. pic.twitter.com/ni8KiEqtfb — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) February 10, 2017

This tweet went with some lowbrow humour:

The court rules 3-0 against #Trump and in favor of Lady Liberty! pic.twitter.com/LPraqcFeAT — Stop Trump 🍷 (@StopTrump2020) February 10, 2017

This one made clever use of a Scooby-Doo reference:

.@realDonaldTrump "I'll see you in court!" = "and I would have gotten away with it too if it weren't for those meddling judges!" pic.twitter.com/FvAPsibZFu — Matt Bauman (@mattbaumanNYC) February 9, 2017

This one, Trump himself:

The 9th Circuit voted unanimously against Trump's travel ban. Let's go live to the White House for a reaction. pic.twitter.com/poThSdP05Z — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 10, 2017

This one used Trump’s own words against him:

"Sen. McCain has been losing so long he doesn't know how to win" – @realDonaldTrump, who lost popular vote, trial court, appeals court, etc. — David G. McAfee (@DavidGMcAfee) February 9, 2017

And this one, the face of a former foe: