US appeals court refuses to reinstate Donald Trump travel ban

A federal appeals court in San Francisco has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump‘s ban on travellers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday wouldn’t block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travellers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

The court said the Trump administration failed to offer evidence of national security concerns to justify the ban, and didn’t demonstrate that failure to reinstate the ban would cause irreparable injury.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The Justice Department appealed to the 9th Circuit.

Government lawyers argued that the ban was a “lawful exercise” of the president’s authority and that the seven countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – have raised terrorism concerns.

The states said Trump’s executive order unconstitutionally blocked entry based on religion.

— With a file from Reuters