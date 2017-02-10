Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, February 10, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Good news for your back as the worst of the shoveling is over! Freezing levels will climb up between 1000 and 1300m by Friday afternoon, and most valley areas will see little or no accumulation over the next few days.

A slight chance of mixed precipitation will remain in the forecast for valley areas but a drier and brighter weekend is ahead. Fingers crossed for even some sunshine over the next few days under an upper ridge that is building in, keeping systems at bay.

Today’s daytime high range: -1 to +5

~ Duane/Wesla