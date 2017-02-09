Edmonton Family Matters

February 9, 2017 7:07 pm
Updated: February 9, 2017 7:26 pm

Alberta boy gives up screen time for 1 year

laurel-gregory By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: On average, Canadian kids spend seven-and-a-half hours a day on screen. That's about four months a year. One Alberta boy unplugged for an entire year and is now reaping the rewards. Laurel Gregory has his story.

Could you go tech-free for 365 days? An 11-year-old boy from Beaumont, Alta. had no problem giving up all screens for an entire year.

Knox Despins stepped away from his iPhone, video games, internet and television, with the exception of school projects and a couple family movie nights.

“I used to not be able to read at all but now I can actually read quite a bit better,” Knox said with a smile. A new favourite series is Harry Potter.

His mom, Andria Despins, said Knox not only improved his literacy, he started devouring two or three books in a single evening. He also picked up other hobbies.

“I think it definitely opens up more avenues for your child,” Despins said. “Knox took up some sewing, he took up cooking, he drew pictures more. We played a lot more board games. He just grew as a person as well…I would highly recommend it if a child is interested in doing it.”

The Despins rewarded Knox with $800, which he is saving for a car.

 

 

