Counterfeit currency, equipment seized from Sylvan Lake home

An investigation into counterfeiting and weapons offences led to the seizure of counterfeit Canadian and U.S. currency from a home in Sylvan Lake.

RCMP also found printers and other materials used for the production of counterfeit currency while executing a search warrant on Feb. 7.

READ MORE: Counterfeit cash making the rounds in Southern Alberta

Police also arrested and charged two people.

Bradley James Mulder, 44, of Red Deer is charged with possession counterfeit currency and possession of a restricted weapon.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at provincial court in Red Deer on Feb. 24.

Nicole Armstrong, 32, of Sylvan Lake is charged with numerous offences, including possession and production of counterfeit currency, identity theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Armstrong was also released and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 3.

She also has a pending court appearance in Stettler on a related counterfeit charge.

Sylvan Lake is about 25 kilometres west of Red Deer.