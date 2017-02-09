New Brunswickers raise $73K for Red Cross, NB Liquor ice storm relief campaign

A relief effort underway in New Brunswick to raise funds to help those who experienced financial difficulties after last month’s ice storm has already seen a large amount of support.

The Canadian Red Cross partnered with NB Liquor to collect donations to put towards helping those in need. Through the campaign, more than $73,100 was raised.

Bill Lawlor, the Red Cross’s provincial director, said in a release the amount raised speaks to the generosity of people.

“Power outages, lasting in some cases nearly two weeks in frigid weather, placed tremendous financial strain on many, especially those with limited resources to copy,” Lawlor said. “We are deeply appreciative of these funds we can now use to help in the recovery.”

About two weeks ago, the ice storm left people across the province without power for several days, some for more than a week. At the height of the storm, 133,000 were without power. Following the storm, warming centres were opened for people and food banks started stocking up to help those who lost food as a result of being without power.

As part of the relief effort, funds were raised through donations made at any NB Liquor store from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.

“The generosity and continued support our customers have shown when called upon is truly remarkable,” said Brian Harriman, president and CEO of NB Liquor, in the release.

Donations are still being accepted by the Canadian Red Cross online and through a toll-free number.