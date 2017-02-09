Montreal police arrest suspect in Pointe-Saint-Charles mosque vandalism case

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the vandalism at a mosque in Pointe-Saint-Charles.

Khadijah Mosque feeling relieved after hearing about the arrest. Grateful for police and also thankful for endless support from community. pic.twitter.com/c60LNNYHSL — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) February 9, 2017

The suspect is a 50-year-old man, who was recognized by police as they responded to a case of domestic disturbance in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough Wednesday.

READ MORE: Pointe-Saint-Charles residents rally to support Khadijah Mosque after vandalism

According to Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière, officers matched him to video surveillance footage of the suspect accused of vandalizing the Khadija Mosque, on the corner of Centre and Ropery street.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal mosque vandalism being investigated as a hate crime

He appeared in court Thursday via video conference to faces charges of assaulting a family member and will be sent for a psychological evaluation.

The man is also expected to be in court Friday to face charges in the Pointe-Saint-Charles mosque vandalism incident.

READ MORE: Police release image of Pointe-Saint-Charles mosque vandalism suspect

Lacoursière expects he will face charges of mischief on a house of worship.

Montreal police claim the suspect is known to police.