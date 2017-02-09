Police investigating robbery on Commissioners Road East

London Police are investigating a robbery Wednesday night in the southeast end of the city.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1155 Commissioners Road East.

Few details have been released, but it’s been reported a male, possibly armed with a weapon, robbed the Shoppers location and then fled the scene in a stolen pick-up truck.

It’s not known whether any employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart were injured in the incident.

As officers were heading to the scene, they spotted the truck and in trying to stop the vehicle, two Police cruisers were damaged.

There were no injuries to police, but two suspects inside the truck were taken to hospital. There are no word on the severity of their injuries.

The heavy police presence on Commissioners Rd. attracted the attention of nearby residents, as well as those caught up in the ensuing traffic jam.

Police have not said at this point what charges may be laid, but the investigation is ongoing.

Westbound Commissioners Rd. was closed for a few hours between Pond Mills and Frontenac roads, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact London Police or Crimestoppers.