Edmonton police officer charged with perjury: ASIRT

Alberta’s police watchdog revealed Wednesday an investigation that started in 2013 has led to an Edmonton police officer being charged with perjury.

Susan Hughson, the executive director of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), said the investigation was triggered by a disclosure made by an Edmonton officer working in traffic enforcement while he was being interviewed during a polygraph examination as part of a job application at another police service.

ASIRT alleges Const. Michael Crane “disclosed information that, if believed, could constitute criminal offences” and that the information had to do with evidence given at traffic court proceedings. However, the exact nature of what Crane is alleged to have lied about was not disclosed.

“Perjury’s a very serious offence in any context,” Hughson said. “It’s an offence that strikes at the administration of justice.

“Perjury is a deliberate lie under oath.”

According to ASIRT, the investigation into Crane’s disclosures during the polygraph test began on Nov. 25, 2013.

Crane has been charged with one count of perjury, although Hughson said “the evidence that we’ve uncovered, based on the information received is it’s more than one case, but it’s approximately six.”

Crane has been released on a promise to appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on March 22.

The Edmonton Police Service said Crane has been an officer with them for 19 years but was relieved from duty without pay as of January 2014.

“He was and is still a member of the Edmonton Police Service,” Hughson said. “He hasn’t been convicted of anything.”

ASIRT is called upon to investigate incidents involving Alberta law enforcement officers that result in serious injury or death as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.