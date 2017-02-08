EXCLUSIVE: Canadian Tire website breached, consumer accounts in question

One of Canada’s oldest retailers has shut down customer access to all accounts online saying it wants to “protect the personal information” of customers.

“We recently noticed unusual traffic on our website and suspended customer sign-in capabilities while we investigate,” said Canadian Tire communications manager Stephanie Nadalin.

Since the beginning of the week, customers trying to access their points and credit card information on their computers have been greeted with the following message:

“Our sign-in option is temporarily unavailable and we are working to resume services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

A different message greeted mobile users: “Uh oh, It looks like something’s broken. We’re working on it! Sorry for the inconvenience.”

A Canadian Tire customer alerted Global News to problems on the site Tuesday, claiming he had been unable to access the retailer’s site for two days and wondered why he couldn’t monitor the status of his loyalty account and credit card.

“Checking points balance, trying to get credit card information updates and transaction history,” the viewer said, expressing frustration that the retailer had not explained what might be wrong.

Peter Giannoulis, a principal for cyber-security consulting firm Source 44 Consulting in Vaughan, Ont., said large retailers like Canadian Tire are targets for cyber-hackers in search of a payoff.

“Most criminals are looking to steal information in order to make money and a lot of it comes down to credit cards or holding companies hostage for encrypting their data and saying, ‘Pay me or you can’t have you data back,'” said Giannoulis.

Canadian Tire did not disclose any concern publicly until contacted by Global News.

Giannoulis said with cyber-attacks, companies often don’t often realize the depth of the problem until later.

“Sometimes when you start to investigate, when you find out something is wrong, you realize the breach could have been done six months ago and they’ve been sitting on your network and collecting things for months,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the 94-year old retailer has been the target of a security breach. In 2009, the company was a target of one of the largest and most serious data breaches to that point. It was forced to cancel and reissue about 16,000 of its MasterCard credit cards.

Canadian Tire isn’t the only retailer trying to manage a security breach at the moment. Loblaw is warning its PC Plus rewards collectors to beef up passwords after points were stolen from some members’ accounts.

Spokesman Kevin Groh said usernames and passwords stolen from other sites were used to access accounts on the PC Plus site. But he did not disclose how many customers lost points.

Canadian Tire said it has “systems in place to monitor for unusual online activity to protect the personal information of our customers.”

The company hasn’t said when it plans to resume normal customer service online.

With files from The Canadian Press and Katherine Aylesworth