London woman loses appeal of guilty conviction in fatal Costco crash

The London woman found guilty in connection with the deadly Costco crash in July 2014 has lost an appeal of her conviction.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal for Ontario dismissed Ruth Burger’s appeal, finding “no basis on which to interfere” as the trial judge “clearly articulated the fault element required” in the offence of dangerous driving.

READ MORE: Woman found guilty in fatal 2014 London, Ont. Costco crash

Burger, now 67, was found guilty in June 2015 of two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the deaths of six-year-old Addison Hall and her newborn sister Rhiannon Bozek. Their mother, Danah McKinnon-Bozek, and three-year-old sister, Miah Bozek, were also seriously injured.

WATCH BELOW (from July 28, 2014): A six-year-old child who was injured after being hit by a car that crashed through the front doors of a London, Ont., Costco has died.

Justice Jonathan George rejected her claim that her foot got stuck under the pedals when backing out of a parking space on July 25, 2014.

When handing down the sentence, Justice George found that Burger showed “more than a momentary lapse” because she had at least five seconds where she could have taken appropriate evasive or corrective action.

READ MORE: Newborn dies days after London Costco crash that killed sister

In reviewing the appeal, Ontario’s highest court listed in the facts of the case that Burger “did not press the brake pedal with her other foot, put the gear shift into neutral or park, honk the horn or turn off the ignition” in an effort to avoid the accident.

Toronto law firm Presser Barristers represented Burger in the appeal while London lawyer Maia Bent represented the McKinnon-Bozek family.