February 8, 2017 1:47 pm
Updated: February 8, 2017 1:49 pm

4 men arrested in death of Calgary father Trevor Lomond

Trevor Lomond, 33, was found badly injured on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2016.

Police have arrested four people in connection to the death of a Calgary father last year.

Trevor Lomond, 33, was found unconscious and suffering from life-threatening injuries at a house in the 1600 block of 42 Street S.W. at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.

He died in hospital eight days later on Sept. 21.

The Calgary Police Service confirmed to Global News that four men were arrested on Tuesday. All four have been charged with first-degree murder.

Calgary police escort two men into the arrest processing unit on Feb. 7, 2017.

Calgary police escort two men into the arrest processing unit on Feb. 7, 2017.

Calgary police escort a man into the arrest processing unit on Feb. 7, 2017.

Lomond’s mother, Sherry Duperre, described her son as having a beautiful, soft heart.

“A heart of gold – as I always told him,” she said. “He made friends easily and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was always there to help. He was funny, smart and full of love. Trevor was a very honest person who would always help out his friends if he could.”

Trevor Lomond, 33, died in hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.

