Mother of Calgary homicide victim to speak at Friday news conference

The mother of a Calgary man who died after a vicious assault last year will be speaking at a police news conference on Friday.

Trevor Jordan Lomond was found unconscious and suffering from life-threatening injuries in the 1600 block of 42 Street S.W. at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2016. He died in hospital days later on Sept. 21.

Investigators believe members of the public may have more information about the events that unfolded in September.

Lomand’s mother, Sherry Duperre, will speak at police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. in an effort to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be passed along to police by calling 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.