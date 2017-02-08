RCMP Emergency Response Team at emergency call in Pincher Creek
In a media release Wednesday morning, Pincher Creek RCMP said its Emergency Response Team (ERT) is responding to an emergency call in the town of Pincher Creek, Alta.
RCMP asked that the public and media stay clear of the area. Global News spoke to RCMP and were told our crews are not allowed in the town limits at this time.
On social media, RCMP are asking members of the public not to share the location of the incident, or police activity.
No further information was made available, and an update is expected to be provided later this morning.
