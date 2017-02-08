RCMP Emergency Response Team at emergency call in Pincher Creek

In a media release Wednesday morning, Pincher Creek RCMP said its Emergency Response Team (ERT) is responding to an emergency call in the town of Pincher Creek, Alta.

1/2 Officers are attending an ongoing incident in the town of #PincherCreek. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 8, 2017

RCMP asked that the public and media stay clear of the area. Global News spoke to RCMP and were told our crews are not allowed in the town limits at this time.

On social media, RCMP are asking members of the public not to share the location of the incident, or police activity.

2/2 Stay away from police activity and do not share incident details/locations on social media. #PincherCreek — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 8, 2017

No further information was made available, and an update is expected to be provided later this morning.