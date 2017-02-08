Man suffers critical injuries after attack in underground parking garage in Brampton

A 32-year-old man is in hospital with critical injuries after he was attacked in an underground parking garage in Brampton overnight.

Peel Regional Police said officers responded to the scene around 12:18 a.m. at a residential building on Silver Maple Court and located a male victim suffering from trauma to the head.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police said surveillance video in the area showed the suspect fleeing the area. Officers managed to locate and arrest the suspect a short time later.

No other suspects are being sought.

Police are asking anyone in the area with information about the incident to come forward.