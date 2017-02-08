Surrey B.C. adopts new regulations on dangerous dogs

The City of Surrey has adopted a new bylaw governing dangerous dogs but it has stopped short of banning any particular breed.

Surrey is setting out four different classifications of dogs – normal, aggressive, vicious and dangerous.

Under its old bylaw a dog would have to physically attack someone before it could be deemed dangerous.

The new law allows the city to act when a dog is behaving aggressively.

If a dog is deemed a problem, a number of restrictions are imposed on the owner.

In extreme cases, the dog can be seized and euthanized.