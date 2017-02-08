Saskatchewan NDP posed to take Saskatoon-Meewasin: Mainstreet poll

The Saskatchewan NDP have a big lead in Saskatoon-Meewasin according to a new poll from Mainstreet/Postmedia.

According to the poll released Wednesday morning, 46 per cent would vote for Ryan Meili if the byelection was held today.

The Saskatchewan Party’s Brent Penner had 23 per cent while another 23 per cent of those polled were undecided.

“Underpinning NDP strength is a total collapse of support for the Saskatchewan Party with voters under the age of 50,” David Valentin, executive vice-president of Mainstreet Research, said.

“These voters are registering high undecided rates – so we may see the Saskatchewan Party gain strength in the days to come as their support stabilizes to more traditional levels.”

Valentin said it is too early to tell if the plunge in support for the Saskatchewan Party will be sustained.

“Ryan Meili’s favourability rating, 46 per cent, in the riding will make him tough to beat,” Valentin said.

“These are very positive numbers for the NDP right now but the race is not over yet.”

Both the Saskatchewan Liberals and the Saskatchewan Green Party has the support of four per cent of those polled.

The byelection was called after the passing of Saskatchewan Party MLA Roger Parent in November 2016 following a battle with cancer.

Voters in the riding head to the polls on March 2.

The poll of 530 Saskatoon-Meewasin voters took place on Feb. 6 and has a margin of error of +/-4.14 per cent 19 times out of 20.