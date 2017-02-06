Saskatoon-Meewasin residents reminded to be on voting list for byelection

Elections Saskatchewan is reminding residents in the Saskatoon-Meewasin riding to make sure they are on the voting list for the upcoming byelection.

For those who were living in the riding for the 2016 provincial election and haven’t moved, there is nothing to do said Michael Boda, Saskatchewan’s chief electoral officer.

“You are already registered and all set to vote in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection,” Boda said.

“There is nothing else left to do but vote.”

However, people who weren’t registered in the last provincial election or who have moved since then need to ensure they are on the voters list.

“I encourage you to get on the voters list,” Boda said.

“Registering ahead of time ensures you receive a voter information card, and it speeds up your voting experience.”

Registration can be done over the phone by calling 1-877-958-8683 or online at Elections Saskatchewan.

To vote in the byelection, you must be:

a Canadian citizen;

at least the age of 18 on the byelection date;

have lived in Saskatchewan for at least six months before the byelection was called (Aug. 3, 2016); and

ordinarily live in the Saskatoon-Meewasin riding.

Elections Saskatchewan officials said voter information cards will be mailed out to all registered voters in the riding during the week of Feb. 13.

The byelection was called on Feb. 3 after the seat became vacant in November with the passing of MLA Roger Parent.

Voters in Saskatoon-Meewasin will head to the polls on March 2.