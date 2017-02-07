RCMP investigating threat at Strathmore Walmart

RCMP in Strathmore are investigating after a threat was phoned in to the town’s Walmart.

Police said as of 1 p.m., the store was evacuated and the scene secured, with assistance from the local fire department.

RCMP asked members of the public to avoid the area until it is deemed safe.

They said their investigation is in the preliminary stages and an update will be provided once more information is available.

There’s no word from police on the nature of the threat.

As of 3:44 p.m., investigators remained at the scene.

Strathmore is about 50 kilometres east of Calgary.

