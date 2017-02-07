Warrant issued for Dartmouth, NS man wanted in Toronto-area human trafficking investigation

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Dartmouth, N.S. man as part of a human trafficking investigation in the Toronto area.

Peel Regional Police issued the warrant Tuesday for 25-year-old Kartel Pye.

Pye is facing 13 charges, including human trafficking, forcible confinement, assault, sexual assault and death threats.

Police started their investigation after responding to a report on Friday that a man had allegedly violently assaulted a female.

Pye is described as 5’6″ tall, 141 pounds with a medium build and brown eyes. Though he is said to have no fixed address, his hometown is Dartmouth.

The release by police says he “travels frequently” between the Greater Toronto Area and Dartmouth.

People are advised to contact police or Crime Stoppers if they see Pye.