Lack of detail around 2017 New Brunswick budget raising questions with stakeholders

The budget tabled by the New Brunswick government Tuesday promised spending increases in areas including health care, education and tourism — and with those promises came a sharp increase in provincial debt.

Stakeholders say a lack of detail — especially around the impending carbon tax — makes it difficult to determine the exact economic impact for New Brunswickers.

“The carbon tax could be a substantial hit to average working families and it’s one the government should have included in this budget so we know what we’re getting in the next fiscal year,” said Kevin Lacey of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

While the budget also spells out another decrease in the small business corporate tax rate, there remains a call for the overall tax burden to be addressed.

“Gas taxes have gone up, diesel taxes have gone up, property taxes have gone up, property transfer tax have gone up,” explained Louis Philippe Gauthier of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

“CPP will go up based on the federal government’s decision. We’re going to have a new carbon tax.”

The education budget jump will see a $56 million increase, but how that money will be distributed is still unknown.

“We have to wait until the departments get their budgets and see what happens and what trickles down from there,” added Brien Watson of the N.B. Council of School District Unions.

How the budget will specifically effect certain sectors won’t be known until departmental expenditures are unveiled in the legislature.