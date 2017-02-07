3 tornadoes touch down near New Orleans causing severe damage, injuries

The U.S. National Weather Service has confirmed three tornado touched down in southern Louisiana Tuesday afternoon, causing damage to multiple buildings.

According to local media and social media reports, several people may have been injured when the tornado ripped through the eastern part of the city.

1218p- CONFIRMED TORNADO in northern Livingston Parish. Heading east toward Independence. Take shelter immediately if in this storm's path!! pic.twitter.com/HYX54Wwan0 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 7, 2017

Danielle Manning, a meteorologist with the weather service, says one touched down in the eastern part of New Orleans, another touched down near the town of Donaldsonville and another in the town of Killian.

Multiple tornado warnings have been issued throughout the area.

A friend sent me this picture, taken on Crowder Blvd, just north of Downtown New Orleans 10 minutes ago. Looks like 2 funnels. @spann pic.twitter.com/IeIAHHiHrr — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) February 7, 2017

Local media showed images of some severely damaged buildings in eastern New Orleans with downed power lines strewn across the road.

The tornadoes are part of a wall of bad weather moving across the Deep South.

More to come.

– With files from The Associated Press