Community sandboxes returning to Edmonton

Work is underway to re-introduce community sandboxes in Edmonton neighbourhoods, after a motion put forward by a city councillor received unanimous support on Tuesday.

Ward 10 Coun. Michael Walters put forward a motion to bring back the program for next winter. Mayor Don Iveson took it one step further and asked if city staff could look into bringing the sand back for the rest of this winter season.

City administration said it would see what it could do to make that happen. No timeline has been set for when the sandboxes will return.

The city scrapped its community sandbox program last year to improve efficiencies in the transportation department, saving it $300,000 every year.

Instead of putting boxes in neighbourhoods, where residents could grab sand for their icy sidewalks, the city opted to instead offer sand at five city maintenance yards.

Walters said there needed to be a better solution.

“People just see it as a useful service. What I’ve asked for is not just to go back to the service that we had. We had, in some cases, some ramshackle boxes with sand that a few people took too much of sometimes,” he told Global News this past weekend.

Walters said he received a number of emails and phone calls about the program being scrapped.

“People [were] saying they used the sand to help manage the ice on their sidewalks and particularly since we’ve been seeing more freeze-thaw, freeze-thaw cycles, sidewalks have been a little more difficult to manage for folks.”

Right now sand is available at these city maintenance yards:

Central: 10517 – 95 St.

Northeast: 13003 – 56 St.

Southeast: 5409 – 59 Ave.

Southwest: 14710 Ellerslie Rd.

Northwest: 14320 – 114 Ave.

