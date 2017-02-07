Calgary election 2017: Ward 11 Counc. Brian Pincott not running for re-election

Ward 11 Counc. Brian Pincott announced on Tuesday that he will not be seeking re-election.

Pincott, first elected in 2007, posted a statement on the City of Calgary’s website saying although his passion for this work “has never waned” he has decided to “not run in the 2017 municipal election.”

“When I started in 2007, I was passionate about a number of issues and had many goals that I wanted to achieve. I feel that I have done so, including changing the way we grow our city, abating the unsustainable and expensive suburban sprawl pattern we had experienced for the last 50 years, improving cycling infrastructure, expanding transit, and supporting a vibrant arts sector.”

READ MORE: Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi announces plans to run for re-election

In the statement, Pincott cites some issues where he wished he had made more headway. Among them, was “getting a ban on the cosmetic use of pesticides” in Calgary, and making more progress to provide “safe and affordable housing for all.”

“There is more work to be done. I don’t know what my next step is; but I do know that the only way to discover what opportunities lie ahead is to close the current door.”

Pincott ended the statement by thanking the residents living in his ward.

“You have always been an inspiration to do more and to try harder.”

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nensh, meanwhile, previously announced he will be running for re-election in 2017.

Calgarians head to the polls on Oct. 16, 2017.